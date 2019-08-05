Nebraska
Man injured when train hits SUV stuck on tracks
MINDEN — A man was critically injured Sunday when his Honda was struck by an Amtrak train after the vehicle became stuck on the tracks.
The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m.
The two occupants of a Honda Pilot were traveling through Minden and fell asleep in the vehicle, according to the State Patrol. When they woke up, they were on the BNSF Railway tracks about 100 yards east of the nearest intersection.
The driver, Zachary Osgood, 29, of Hastings, called for help to pull the vehicle off the tracks, the patrol said in a press release. As he and his passenger were trying to free the vehicle, a train traveling 75 mph struck it.
The train pushed the SUV, causing it to catch fire. Osgood was ejected and later taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. The passenger was not in the SUV at the time it was struck.
Alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said. The investigation is ongoing. — World-Herald News Service
Mayor accused of assault, threatening officer’s job
BROKEN BOW — The mayor of Broken Bow has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar in which the mayor has been charged.
Custer County Court records say Jon Berghorst entered the pleas Monday to two misdemeanors: assault and oppression under the color of office. A pretrial hearing has been set for Sept. 9.
Berghorst is accused of injuring a man during the April 6 fight. Court records say the mayor later used his position in attempt “to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: Broken Bow Police Officer David Taylor.” — AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.