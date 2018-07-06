A man who died after he was stabbed near 31st and Jackson Streets was the first of two men to die overnight within a few blocks of each other.
The other man was shot to death at Jackson Tower, 600 S. 27th St. Police identified him Thursday as Roderick Moore Jr., 19.
Just before 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers found a man near 31st and Jackson when they went there to investigate a cutting. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and died of his injuries.
The man’s name will be released once relatives are notified, police said.
At midday Thursday, Omaha police reported that Aldo Guizar, 20, had been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the 31st and Jackson Streets slaying.
Two neighbors said they had been shooting off fireworks but came inside when a storm hit about 10 p.m. After the storm moved through, they saw police in the area.
A few hours after that homicide, Moore was fatally shot a few blocks away outside Jackson Tower, which is near what would be 27th and Jackson Streets if Jackson extended east at that location.
The neighborhoods are separated by Interstate 480.
Moore was shot about 4:25 a.m. near the back of Jackson Tower, an apartment complex at 600 S. 27th St. overseen by the Omaha Housing Authority.
Rescue squad personnel at the scene pronounced him dead.
Cannon Moore, 45, said Thursday morning outside Jackson Tower that his nephew was the one killed. He said a friend of his nephew’s told him that someone had called his nephew outside “and then two shots were heard.”
The friend was taken away from the scene by police, possibly for questioning.
Cannon Moore, who lives in the Miller Park area in northeast Omaha, said his nephew was not in a safe place at Jackson Tower.
“He wasn’t even supposed to be here,” Cannon Moore said. “He was supposed to be out of town.
“I told his dad, ‘Take him with you, because Omaha isn’t right.’ ”
A father of eight, Cannon Moore urged parents to keep a sharp eye on their children.
“Get your kids, parents,” he said.
Anyone with information about either homicide is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www. omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Omaha Crime Stoppers pays $25,000 for tips leading to arrests in homicides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.