A medical helicopter was called to Eagle Raceway about 9 p.m. Saturday for a male track worker who had been hit by a car, an official said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was flown to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln. Roger Haden, the race track promoter, said the man was in stable condition on Saturday.
The person was conscious and breathing, with injuries that included one or more cuts to the head, according to 911 dispatch reports. Eagle Raceway is a one-third-mile dirt track two miles east of Eagle, Nebraska, on U.S. Highway 34 in Cass County.
