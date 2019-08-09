A man who died Thursday in a traffic slowdown on Interstate 80 near Milford has been identified by the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
Richard Schulmeister, 67, of Milan, Illinois died when his pickup pulling a camper collided with the rear of a semitrailer truck that was slowing for one-lane traffic, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the semitrailer truck was identified as Mark Bynog Sr., 44, of Denver.
Bynog was transported and released from Bryan LGH West Hospital.
The collision occurred about noon in the westbound lanes of I-80. Each vehicle carried only a driver.
