A man involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 6 and 220th Street has died, Sarpy County officials said. 

The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

The crash occurred near Nebraska Crossing Outlets about 5:25 p.m.

Another person was taken by ambulance in serious condition to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. 

The area was closed to traffic in both directions until about 7:50 p.m.

