A man involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 6 and 220th Street is in extremely critical condition, Sarpy County Officials said.
A helicopter has been deployed to the scene of the crash, near Nebraska Crossing Outlets, which occurred about 5:25 p.m.
The area has been closed to traffic in both directions, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced on Twitter.
detour traffic use hwy 31, I-80, & hwy 66 as alternate route pic.twitter.com/11nhnvEtQp— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) September 13, 2019
