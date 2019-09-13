A man involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 6 and 220th Street is in extremely critical condition, Sarpy County Officials said.

A helicopter has been deployed to the scene of the crash, near Nebraska Crossing Outlets, which occurred about 5:25 p.m. 

The area has been closed to traffic in both directions, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced on Twitter.

