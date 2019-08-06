MINDEN, Neb. — A man was critically injured Sunday when his Honda was struck by an Amtrak train after the vehicle became stuck on the tracks.
The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m.
The two occupants of a Honda Pilot were traveling through Minden and fell asleep in the vehicle, according to the State Patrol. When they woke up, they were on the BNSF Railway tracks about 100 yards east of the nearest intersection.
The driver, Zachary Osgood, 29, of Hastings, called for help to pull the vehicle off the tracks, the patrol said in a press release. As he and his passenger were trying to free the vehicle, a train traveling 75 mph struck it.
The train pushed the SUV, causing it to catch fire. Osgood was ejected and later taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. The passenger was not in the SUV at the time it was struck.
Alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said. The investigation is ongoing.
