A 22-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist died after a Wednesday night collision with an SUV in south Lincoln.

Triston A. Grieser was pronounced dead after 9:30 p.m. Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers had responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, police said.  

Grieser was driving north on Warlick Boulevard, approaching South 14th Street near Old Cheney Road, Lincoln police said. When he continued through the intersection, police said, a Ford Escape heading south on 14th Street collided with the left side of the motorcycle. 

Officials said the driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old woman, failed to yield before entering the intersection.

The woman was wearing her seat belt and Grieser was wearing a helmet, police said.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

