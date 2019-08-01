A 22-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist died after a Wednesday night collision with an SUV in south Lincoln.
Triston A. Grieser was pronounced dead after 9:30 p.m. Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers had responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, police said.
Grieser was driving north on Warlick Boulevard, approaching South 14th Street near Old Cheney Road, Lincoln police said. When he continued through the intersection, police said, a Ford Escape heading south on 14th Street collided with the left side of the motorcycle.
Officials said the driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old woman, failed to yield before entering the intersection.
The woman was wearing her seat belt and Grieser was wearing a helmet, police said.
