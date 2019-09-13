Bahamians look for loved ones as 1,300 missing after Dorian (copy)

A toy fire engine sits in the rubble of a house destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas on Thursday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Lincoln couple are deploying with the American Red Cross to the Bahamas to help with the Hurricane Dorian response effort.

Jill and Randy Neeman, veteran Red Cross volunteers, will deploy this weekend with plans to be on the islands until Oct. 12.

Randy will be part of the Emergency Response Unit, a team of trained technical specialists who deploy to give immediate support in disaster-affected countries.

Jill will serve as a disaster specialist supporting coordination of information management.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept. 1, stalling over the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama for almost two days as a Category 5 hurricane.

The American Red Cross has committed $2 million to support the response to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription