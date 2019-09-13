A Lincoln couple are deploying with the American Red Cross to the Bahamas to help with the Hurricane Dorian response effort.
Jill and Randy Neeman, veteran Red Cross volunteers, will deploy this weekend with plans to be on the islands until Oct. 12.
Randy will be part of the Emergency Response Unit, a team of trained technical specialists who deploy to give immediate support in disaster-affected countries.
Jill will serve as a disaster specialist supporting coordination of information management.
Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept. 1, stalling over the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama for almost two days as a Category 5 hurricane.
The American Red Cross has committed $2 million to support the response to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
