An elderly man is lucky to be alive after wandering into a cornfield. He was found with the help of a thermal imaging camera on the State Patrol chopper.

The forecast called for steamy temperatures, so when an elderly man wandered into a Nebraska cornfield Tuesday the local police chief knew it could get dangerous in a hurry.

But thanks to a State Patrol helicopter equipped with a camera with “thermal vision” that can detect body heat, the man was located without injury.

The man had walked away from a locked unit of a care center in Central City, said local police Chief Mark Hogue.

He said the search began following a report of a fire alarm at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at the center.

It turned out to be a false alarm, but when an officer arrived the staff told him that a man in a locked unit had gotten out and was last seen walking into a nearby cornfield, Hogue said.

“It’s a muddy, hot, humid mess in that field,’’ Hogue said. “It was a very dangerous situation if we didn’t get him found quickly.”

Hogue said the corn is more than 6 feet high and it’s so thick you can’t see more than two rows away in the 180-acre field.

So Hogue requested help from the patrol’s Bell helicopter, and a trooper in the chopper pinpointed the man’s location . As officers prepared to go get him, he began walking out at about 7 a.m.

He was given water and taken to a local hospital to get checked out. By Tuesday afternoon the man was back at the care center and doing fine, Hogue said.

