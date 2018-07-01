A 62-year-old man died after a collision with a semitrailer truck late Saturday in Iowa’s Fremont County.
Terrance G. Rolf of Northboro, Iowa, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Patti S. Rolf, 59, of Northboro. He was pronounced dead at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.
Patti Rolf and the driver of a 2016 Mack truck, John F. Brandt, 42, of Council Bluffs, were taken to Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Investigators from the Iowa State Patrol determined that the Chevrolet was headed south on U.S. Highway 59 at 10:40 p.m., when it was struck by a semi that was going west on 130th Street.
The semi allegedly failed to halt at a stop sign.
Both vehicles came to a rest in the west ditch. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.