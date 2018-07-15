A semitrailer truck that appeared to be hauling thousands of hot dogs caught fire Saturday morning in Omaha.

Video and photos on social media showed the truck, which was traveling east on the Dodge Expressway near 114th Street, engulfed in flames and producing a large amount of smoke. The first social media posts about the fire came shortly after 7 a.m.

Police and fire trucks responded to the scene, where the right two lanes were shut down. There were resulting traffic delays in the area.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, no one was hurt.

Images later showed the semitrailer almost completely burned, with the fire extinguished, as well as some close-ups of the cooked cargo:

+6 
Hot dog combo

A semi that caught fire Saturday in Omaha was hauling thousands of hot dogs.

Omaha Fire Department officials said Saturday morning that they were still looking into what may have caused the fire.

Of course, some Twitter followers and commenters on The World-Herald Facebook page noted the irony of the semi's cargo:

Notable Omaha crime news of 2018

Some of the biggest Omaha-area crime stories of the year so far. 

1 of 26

Graham started at The World-Herald in 2005. He's been a copy editor, reporter, online editor and currently serves as the digital editor. Follow him on Twitter @garcher84. Phone: 402-444-1539.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription