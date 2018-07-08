A medical helicopter was called to Eagle Raceway about 9 p.m. Saturday, possibly for a race official who had been hit by a car, according to accounts on social media.
Cass County Sheriff’s officials weren’t available for comment late Saturday.
The person was conscious and breathing, with injuries that included one or more cuts to the head, according to 911 dispatch reports.
