Dads gathered on the concourse behind the outfield Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park, trying to keep an eye on their kids and others attempting to snag baseballs hit their way during the College Home Run Derby.

One dad, from Omaha, stood behind right-center field with two of his three kids. He said Monday that he was about 6 feet away from Ashlyn Lutz when she was hit by a home run ball.

The 12-year-old Lincoln girl, who had turned to walk toward center field, was knocked unconscious.

Ashlyn was in serious condition late Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was taken for treatment after being hit about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

The man, who spoke Monday on the condition that he not be identified, said Ashlyn was hit in the left side of her head above her ear and fell face-first to the concrete.

“That sound — I can’t get it out of my head right now,” the man said. “It was a ‘thunk.’ ”

Another man, he said, rolled Ashlyn onto her back. “She was completely knocked out,” the man said.

A police report on the incident quoted a witness who said he saw the ball hit the concrete and bounce up into Ashlyn. The man interviewed Monday said, however, that he thought the ball struck her directly.

Police also said it was believed that Ashlyn was struck in the abdomen or chest, but the man said that wasn’t the case.

Kristyna Engdahl, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which oversees the stadium, said in a statement that “the safety of our fans is always top priority, and last night our staff members rushed to provide immediate assistance. Our thoughts remain with the young woman and her family.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical expenses at www.gofundme.com/lutz-family-medical-expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $11,000 had been raised toward the $25,000 goal.

The man interviewed Monday said baseballs were landing in the bleachers and along the concourse. “The left-hand hitters were smoking it way out this year,” he said.

After Ashlyn went down, he said, people yelled for police and medics.

Not long after Ashlyn was taken out of the stadium, the man said, a woman was struck in the face by a ball. It broke her glasses and left her with a cut under her right eye, he said.

And in a scramble to retrieve one of the home run balls, the man’s 14-year-old son “went to pick up a ball and got completely pushed down” by an adult, he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s a $5 baseball, at most,” he said. “People act like it’s big-time money.”

“It’s been a great event,” said the man, whose family has been attending the home run derby for seven years. “But the same year, two people get hit ...”

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

dlaubsc
Jackie Reacher

OMG! Praying for the little girl.

