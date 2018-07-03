Dads gathered on the concourse behind the outfield Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park, trying to keep an eye on their kids and others attempting to snag baseballs hit their way during the College Home Run Derby.
One dad, from Omaha, stood behind right-center field with two of his three kids. He said Monday that he was about 6 feet away from Ashlyn Lutz when she was hit by a home run ball.
The 12-year-old Lincoln girl, who had turned to walk toward center field, was knocked unconscious.
Ashlyn was in serious condition late Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was taken for treatment after being hit about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
The man, who spoke Monday on the condition that he not be identified, said Ashlyn was hit in the left side of her head above her ear and fell face-first to the concrete.
“That sound — I can’t get it out of my head right now,” the man said. “It was a ‘thunk.’ ”
Another man, he said, rolled Ashlyn onto her back. “She was completely knocked out,” the man said.
A police report on the incident quoted a witness who said he saw the ball hit the concrete and bounce up into Ashlyn. The man interviewed Monday said, however, that he thought the ball struck her directly.
Police also said it was believed that Ashlyn was struck in the abdomen or chest, but the man said that wasn’t the case.
Kristyna Engdahl, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which oversees the stadium, said in a statement that “the safety of our fans is always top priority, and last night our staff members rushed to provide immediate assistance. Our thoughts remain with the young woman and her family.”
