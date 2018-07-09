An Eagle Raceway employee who was hit by a race car remained in the intensive care unit Sunday at a Lincoln hospital.
Tim Kozak, 35, of Lincoln was lining up cars during a yellow flag cautionary condition when he was struck by one of the vehicles in a Hobby Stock race, said track owner Roger Haden. Kozak was taken by helicopter to Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in critical condition.
“He’s still in the ICU with some fractures in his neck and back,” Haden said Sunday afternoon. “He’s stable though.”
Haden credited the racetrack’s Four Corners Safety and Rescue team for quickly coming to Kozak’s aid, bandaging his wounds and getting him ready to travel.
“They are probably the best group we’ve had here,” Haden said. “A lot of them work for Alvo (Nebraska) Fire and Rescue. They do an excellent job.”
Kozak is married with three children, Haden said. He is a former race car driver who has worked at the track for several years.
“Tim is a pretty well-known guy with a lot of friends in racing,” Haden said. “His son races go-carts here. We’re working on putting something together to help Tim and his family during his recovery.”
Eagle Raceway is a one-third-mile dirt track two miles east of Eagle, Nebraska, on U.S. Highway 34 in Cass County.
