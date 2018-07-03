A 57-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning near Ashland, Nebraska, when the dump truck he was driving collided with a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.
Authorities identified the man as Shawn Sandrin of Lincoln.
The collision occurred about 7:45 a.m. at Horseshoe Lake, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.
Sandrin was driving a truck with an unloaded dump box northbound into the Horseshoe Lake area. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said he failed to stop and yield at a stop sign before the railroad crossing.
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train with 110 cars was traveling westbound at 50 miles per hour. Members of the train crew sounded the train whistle and used the emergency brakes when they saw the dump truck begin to cross the tracks, but the two collided.
A Cass County Sheriff's deputy pronounced Sandrin dead upon arrival.
The railroad crossing where the collision occurred is a private one that is not equipped with warning devices, said Andy Williams, a spokesman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe. No one on the train crew was injured, he said.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
