A pickup truck driver was killed northwest of Grand Island when the pickup struck a tree that had fallen across the road during a storm early Wednesday. A wind gust of 87 mph was reported.

 HALL COUNTY SHERIFF’s OFFICE

The driver of a pickup truck who died when his pickup crashed near Grand Island has been identified. 

The pickup Dennis Wells was driving early Wednesday struck a tree downed by high winds, officials said.

Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate the crash, which occurred northwest of Grand Island near Airport and Burwick Roads. A wind gust of 87 mph had been reported at the Grand Island Airport, the National Weather Service has said.

