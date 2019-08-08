The driver of a pickup truck who died when his pickup crashed near Grand Island has been identified.
The pickup Dennis Wells was driving early Wednesday struck a tree downed by high winds, officials said.
Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate the crash, which occurred northwest of Grand Island near Airport and Burwick Roads. A wind gust of 87 mph had been reported at the Grand Island Airport, the National Weather Service has said.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.