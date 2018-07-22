Omaha firefighters had a sickening sense of déjà vu Sunday when they got a call to battle a fire at a South Omaha boarding house.
Only this time, tragedy was averted.
The fire at the home at 22nd and N Streets left 14 people without a place to stay. The American Red Cross provided the tenants assistance with housing Sunday night.
Omaha Battalion Chief Chris Dunford said no serious injuries occurred. One woman was treated for breathing difficulties, he said.
The fire occurred in the basement and on the first floor, according to Dunford.
One of the tenants, who declined to be identified, went door to door alerting neighbors after he heard the alarm go off and smelled smoke.
Dunford said firefighters went all out in fighting the fire because of a fatal fire that occurred a little more than three years ago in South Omaha.
Two people died in the December 2014 fire at an overly packed boarding house. The fire led to greater restrictions of boarding houses in Omaha.
