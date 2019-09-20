A Friday afternoon crash near Gibbon, Nebraska, left three people dead and several injured, the Nebraska State Patrol says.

The crash, which occurred about 3 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near Gibbon, involved five passenger vehicles and two semitrailer trucks, the patrol said. 

The patrol is withholding the names of those involved until their next of kin are notified. 

The area remained closed to eastbound traffic as of 9 p.m. Friday. 

