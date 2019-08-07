Two people have died and seven others were critically injured Wednesday after a four-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 370 near Gretna, authorities said.
The crash was reported just after 9:45 a.m. near 192nd Street and Highway 370, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said.
The seven injured people were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
"It is a terrible accident," said Sarpy County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg London.
London said Wednesday afternoon that another person had died after one death was reported earlier in the day.
Information about the cause of the crash, how it played out and the identity of the victims had not been released Wednesday afternoon.
The crash remained under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the South Metro Crash Response Team. The Gretna Fire Department also responded to the crash.
More information was expected to be released pending notification of next of kin.
