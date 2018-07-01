A Council Bluffs man who posted $10,000 bail on Friday is charged with felony reckless use of a firearm resulting in serious injury after he accidentally shot his mother in the chest with a shotgun while showing the firearm to her, according to authorities.
Seth Rennie, 20, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
According to Council Bluffs police, Rennie’s mother was visiting him on May 20 when he showed her his .410 shotgun.
While showing her how to use the shotgun, which Rennie thought was unloaded, a shot was fired, he told police.
The woman was struck in the lower chest and upper abdomen.
“Seth admitted his finger was on the trigger and that he was not as responsible of a gun owner as he previously believed,” the report states.
The woman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. The report states she suffered internal bleeding and damage to her liver from the shot. Her current condition is unknown.
The woman told police it was an accident, investigators said. The investigation has not shown proof of any intent, they added.
Rennie’s next court hearing is July 18.
