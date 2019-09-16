A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital Sunday in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in the Dundee neighborhood.
Police said Monday that the woman has a concussion that is not considered life-threatening.
It was the second scooter crash in a week that was serious enough to require a response by police and paramedics.
On Tuesday, 9-year-old Derrick Ashley suffered a head injury when the scooter he was riding collided with a city bus. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. The scooter was rented through Spin, one of two companies that rent scooters in Omaha.
Sunday’s collision occurred about 3:15 p.m. near 49th and Cass Streets, according to a police report. A witness told police the woman, identified as Breanna Lemke-Elznic, 22, of Winside, Nebraska, was riding a Lime rental scooter westbound when she ran a stop sign and collided with a 2018 Tesla 3 driven by James Boles, 50, that was proceeding through the intersection.
Lemke-Elznic was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Police said charges are pending against Lemke-Elznic and that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Scooter riders are supposed to be at least 18 years old. After last week’s crash involving the 9-year-old, Spin and Lime, the other scooter rental company in Omaha, agreed to require users to provide a driver’s license to verify their age. Lime and Spin rent scooters via smartphone apps.
More than 65 people have been injured using scooters in Omaha since the six-month pilot program began in May.
Let's see, let's provide the public scooters regardless of any knowledge of whether they can operate one or if they are safety conscious enough to wear a helmet. This isn't saying that the person on the scooter is blame but you're at great risk when zipping around at 25 mph in the city. Sorry Mayor, but you made a bad decision here.
I think we have learned a lot from the scooter trial and the wake of pedestrian fatalities over the past several months. Our city is run by cars and there is apparently no room for someone not in a car to be safe. We need better sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes. We need to get people in cars to slow down, be safe, and respect the vulnerable road-users who are not in a car. No matter who is "at-fault" in an accident, the consequences mean that drivers need to be vigilant and careful.
We need to get the people on these scooters to not blow through stop signs. This one is 100% on the lady who was riding the scooter.
No matter who is "at-fault" in an accident, the consequences mean that scooter riders need to be vigilant and careful.
