How to register your security camera

La Vista residents or business owners with security cameras can register their cameras with the Police Department to help solve crimes. Here's how:

1. Go online to the City of La Vista website and click 'Police' under the 'Departments' tab.

2. Hover over the 'Services' tab on the left side of the screen and click 'Security Camera Registration Program' to learn more. A link will direct you to an online form.