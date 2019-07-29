The body of a homeless man was pulled from Carter Lake on Sunday.
James Climer, 53, was found dead in Carter Lake and pulled from the water about 12:30 p.m. Someone had spotted his body floating in the lake.
Climer's last listed address was the Siena Francis House, a homeless shelter, according to an Omaha police report.
An Omaha police officer was able to identify the body as Climer's because of previous interactions with him, the report said.
His body was about 10 feet from the bank. The officer found a pair of Nike shoes and a T-shirt that he thought belonged to Climer.
