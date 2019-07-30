The body of a second drowning victim has been found about 1.5 miles downstream from the small Republican River dam where he and another man had been fishing Friday.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office said the second man's body was found about 3 p.m. Monday.
The other body was discovered about 9:30 a.m. Sunday within a half-mile of the Guide Rock Diversion Dam.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday afternoon about two possible drownings. Someone reported that the two men were fishing at the dam in south-central Nebraska when they were pulled under the water by an undertow.
The names of the two men have not yet been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.