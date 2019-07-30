The body of a second drowning victim has been found about 1.5 miles downstream from the small Republican River dam where he and another man had been fishing Friday.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office said the second man's body was found about 3 p.m. Monday.  

The other body was discovered about 9:30 a.m. Sunday within a half-mile of the Guide Rock Diversion Dam. 

The Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday afternoon about two possible drownings. Someone reported that the two men were fishing at the dam in south-central Nebraska when they were pulled under the water by an undertow.

The names of the two men have not yet been released.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area