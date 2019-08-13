This car fled after critically injuring a bicyclist Monday

Police are looking for this 2009 Chrysler Sebring, which they say hit a bicyclist Monday afternoon.

A 55-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in northwest Omaha. Police are seeking the public’s helping finding the car.

Amos Reckard III was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Witnesses say a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring sedan struck the cyclist and then drove off. The car had no license plates.

Reckard suffered head and chest injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Omaha police are seeking the public’s help finding the car. It may have hood and windshield damage. If you see it, call 911. If you have information about the crash, call 402-444-5626 or 402-444-7867.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

