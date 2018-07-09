A Bellevue man was injured and his friend arrested after the two crashed on motorcycles late Saturday at the intersection of Harlan Drive and Galvin Road South, Bellevue police said.
The injured man, a 39-year-old, was considered to be in critical condition en route to the Nebraska Medical Center, but he is expected to survive, Bellevue Police Sgt. Bryan Mercer said Sunday.
The man’s friend — a 64-year-old, also of Bellevue — left the scene of the crash but was later found at his home and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an injury collision and not having a driver’s license, Mercer said.
The crash was reported at 11:23 p.m. The two men had been traveling together, heading north on Galvin Road. The 64-year-old was on a three-wheeled motorcycle and the 39-year-old on a two-wheeler, Mercer said.
They were side by side approaching the intersection, with the younger man on the right and slightly ahead, when he attempted to turn left onto westbound Harlan Drive, according to the sergeant. The driver of the three-wheeler continued straight and crashed with the two-wheeled motorcycle, sending it to the ground, Mercer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.