A worker died Sunday after becoming trapped in a grain elevator in Fremont.
A call for help came into the Fremont Fire Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office mid-Sunday afternoon. By late Sunday evening, emergency responders had found the man's body.
His name has not been released.
Employees at the Interstate Commodities bin reported the man missing, according to KMTV. The bin was filled with 10,000 bushels of grain, according to the TV station.
CVA Grain and the volunteer Fremont Rural Fire Department assisted in the search.
