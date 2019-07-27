Two Rivers Recreation Area

Two Rivers State Recreation Area near Yutan in Douglas County.

 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE

Authorities have identified the man who drowned at Two Rivers State Recreation Area on Thursday afternoon.

William D. Curran, 43, of Omaha is the second man to have drowned in one of those lakes within the past four weeks.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the park at 3:45 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a possible drowning.

Curran had been swimming inside the designated swim area when he went underwater and didn’t come back up, officials said.

A diver located Curran’s body near the beach at the park. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Valley and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments, the Omaha Fire Department, the Yutan Dive Team and the Nebraska State Patrol all assisted in the search for Curran. — Alia ConleyOn June 29, a 41-year-old Sarpy County man drowned when he was trying to help two boys in the Platte River.

Joshua J. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene after a witness and Douglas County deputies performed CPR in an attempt to revive him.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

