Authorities have identified the man who drowned at Two Rivers State Recreation Area on Thursday afternoon.
William D. Curran, 43, of Omaha is the second man to have drowned in one of those lakes within the past four weeks.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the park at 3:45 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a possible drowning.
Curran had been swimming inside the designated swim area when he went underwater and didn’t come back up, officials said.
A diver located Curran’s body near the beach at the park. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The Valley and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments, the Omaha Fire Department, the Yutan Dive Team and the Nebraska State Patrol all assisted in the search for Curran. — Alia ConleyOn June 29, a 41-year-old Sarpy County man drowned when he was trying to help two boys in the Platte River.
Joshua J. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene after a witness and Douglas County deputies performed CPR in an attempt to revive him.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.