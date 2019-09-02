Authorities have identified a man whose body was recovered Sunday in a lake near Waterloo.

John Philp, a Douglas County resident, had been reported missing, and his boat was found on an island on West Shores Lake, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescue workers located his body about 3 p.m. not far from his boat, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy has been requested to determine the exact cause of death.

Water rescue teams from the Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks and fire departments from Omaha, Waterloo, Valley and Yutan were called to West Shores Lake, 24340 Douglas Circle, about 10:30 a.m. They used specially equipped boats to search the lake, while a State Patrol helicopter searched the area from above.

West Shores is a 203-acre residential lake near U.S. Highway 275 and West Dodge Road.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news.

