A child and an adult lost fingers in fireworks-related incidents during Fourth of July festivities Tuesday and Wednesday in Lincoln, officials report. 

A 6-year-old girl suffered a significant injury to her hand, including three partially amputated fingers, after a Roman candle exploded in her hand after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police reported. The girl's 30-year-old mother was cited on suspicion of child neglect. 

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was injured when a firework exploded in his hand after he tried to pick it up after it did not detonate properly. The man was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to lose several fingers, police say. 

