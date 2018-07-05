A child and an adult lost fingers in fireworks-related incidents during Fourth of July festivities Tuesday and Wednesday in Lincoln, officials report.
A 6-year-old girl suffered a significant injury to her hand, including three partially amputated fingers, after a Roman candle exploded in her hand after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police reported. The girl's 30-year-old mother was cited on suspicion of child neglect.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was injured when a firework exploded in his hand after he tried to pick it up after it did not detonate properly. The man was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to lose several fingers, police say.
Treat fireworks with respect; a roundup of Omaha-area injuries from recent years
People in Douglas and Sarpy Counties can set off fireworks now through July 4. If it's not done safely, the result can be disastrous.
Aug. 2, 2017: Trying to put a fuse back in a device, a Papillion man fractured his skull, eye sockets, finger and femur and severed an artery in his arm. READ MORE.
July 6, 2017: A Council Bluffs man lost his right thumb and damaged several fingers after lighting artillery shells and rolling them on the ground at a family gathering. READ MORE.
July 6, 2017: A homemade device that included a five-pound piece of metal was shot into the air and came crashing through the roof of a neighbor’s house in Lincoln. READ MORE.
July 7, 2016: A 12-year-old boy near Ashland suffers severe injuries to a hand when fireworks explode in it. READ MORE.
July 7, 2016: An Omaha man loses his left hand and injures his left eye at party in Valley. In the same story, a couple of other people with burns and a dozen patients at local hospitals. READ MORE.
June 24, 2016:Device goes off in man's hand as he puts on show for his family and friends. When EMT arrives, she takes what's left of his hand and squeezed it “to hold the pieces together." READ MORE.
Oct. 14, 2015: Artillery shell goes off in grandfather's hand. Took his left thumb, left index finger and part of his left middle finger as well as the tip of his right index finger and the complete use of his right thumb, which had to be reattached. READ MORE.
July 7, 2015: Mom tries to shield her daughter when artillery shell goes wrong way at family party. The shell "broke her upper and lower right jawbones and loosened some teeth. Surgeons stitched up her cheek after inserting metal plates." READ MORE.
July 5, 2014: A Fourth of July partygoer lost his right hand, and a southwest Omaha home was nearly destroyed in accidents. READ MORE.
July 4, 2013: A mother, her two children and a man were taking apart mortar shells and packing the power into a cannon with a wooden stick when it exploded. Wooden shrapnel flew into their faces. READ MORE.
June 25, 2018: Fire officials urge the public to use fireworks safely. In 2017, 192 people across Nebraska were taken to the hospital with fireworks-related injuries during the week and a half that fireworks are permitted. READ MORE.
