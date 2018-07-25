All three Congress members from Nebraska are planning public events in the next few weeks.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who represents Lincoln, Bellevue and non-Omaha portions of eastern Nebraska, has several town halls planned:
Friday:
Noon, Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall, 2108 Franklin St.
5 p.m., Schoo Middle School in Lincoln, 700 Penrose Drive
Monday, July 30:
10 a.m., Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Drive
12:30 p.m., Fremont City Council Chambers, 400 E. Military Ave.
3:30 p.m., Roman L. and Victoria E. Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City, 399 N. Fifth St.
Tuesday:
Noon, Columbus City Council Chambers, 1369 25th Ave.
5 p.m., Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the 2nd District of Douglas County and the western part of Sarpy, will hold a town hall.
Bacon's town hall — the 10th of his first term — will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Valley Veterans Club at 111 E. Front St.
Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents all of western Nebraska and the northern and southern most parts of eastern Nebraska, will host two open offices.
The first will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, 424 S. Eighth Ave., Suite 4.
The second will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Cherry County Courthouse, 365 N. Main St. in Valentine.
