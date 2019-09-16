Five state senators from the Omaha area will speak and take questions about property taxes at an event next week.
The event is hosted by conservative think tank the Platte Institute on Sept. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Omaha Firefighters Union Hall, 6005 Grover Street.
The bipartisan group of senators includes Democrats Mike McDonnell of Omaha and Sue Crawford of Bellevue; and Republicans Lou Ann Linehan, Brett Lindstrom and John McCollister of Omaha.
The Revenue Committee advanced a property tax relief proposal earlier this year but it stalled. The Platte Institute's CEO, Jim Vokal, said lawmakers face a short, 60-day session starting in January and a petition drive seeking to put a constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot.
