WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine declared Friday she will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, all but ensuring that a deeply riven Senate will elevate the conservative jurist to the nation's highest court despite allegations that he sexually assaulted women decades ago.
The dramatic Senate floor announcement by perhaps the chamber's most moderate Republican ended the suspense over a tortuous, election-season battle that had left Kavanaugh's fate in doubt for nearly a month after the first accusation against him. It assured a victory for President Donald Trump's quest to move the Supreme Court rightward, perhaps for decades, and a satisfying win for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the GOP's conservative base.
Moments after Collins finished talking, the only remaining undeclared lawmaker, Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said he, too, would vote "yes" in the showdown confirmation roll call expected Saturday afternoon. Manchin, the only Democrat supporting Kavanaugh, faces a competitive re-election race next month in a state Trump carried in 2016 by 42 percentage points.
Support by Collins and Manchin gives Kavanaugh at least 51 votes in the 100-member Senate for an election-season victory against the backdrop conflict of the #MeToo movement and staunch conservative support for Trump. Both parties are hoping the bitter struggle will energize their most loyal voters to stream to the polls in less than five weeks, when GOP control of the House and perhaps the Senate is in play.
"We will be ill-served in the long run if we abandon the presumption of innocence and fairness, tempting though it may be," Collins said in remarks that stretched for more than 40 minutes but addressed the sexual-abuse allegations only near the end. "We must always remember that it is when passions are most inflamed that fairness is most in jeopardy."
Collins said Christine Blasey Ford's dramatic testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week describing Kavanaugh's alleged 1982 assault on her were "sincere, painful and compelling." But Collins said witnesses Ford had identified who were interviewed by the FBI last week and included in a report the agency gave lawmakers had failed to corroborate Ford's claims.
"I do not believe that those charges can fairly prevent Judge Kavanaugh from serving on the court," Collins said.
Manchin said in a written statement, "My heart goes out to anyone who has experienced any type of sexual assault in their life. However, based on all of the information I have available to me, including the recently completed FBI report, I have found Judge Kavanaugh to be a qualified jurist who will follow the Constitution and determine cases based on the legal findings before him."
Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a fellow moderate and a friend of Collins, is the only Republican who has indicated she will vote no. She told reporters Friday that Kavanaugh is "a good man" but maybe "not the right man for the court at this time."
Republicans hold a bare 51-49 majority in the Senate.
Vice President Mike Pence has planned to be available Saturday in case his tie-breaking vote was needed, which now seems unlikely.
Kavanaugh's path to the court seemed unfettered until mid-September, when Ford accused him of drunkenly sexually assaulting her in a locked bedroom at a 1982 high school gathering. Two other women later emerged with sexual misconduct allegations from the 1980s, all of which Kavanaugh has denied.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who's repeatedly battled Trump and will retire in January, said he'd vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation "unless something big changes."
In a procedural vote Friday, senators voted 51-49 to limit debate and send the nomination to the full Senate, defeating Democratic efforts to scuttle the nomination with endless delays. That was the day's first GOP victory in the spellbinding battle that's been fought against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and stalwart conservative support for Trump.
Deeply coloring the day's events was a burning resentment by partisans on both sides, on and off the Senate floor.
I have a feeling this evil charade will cost the Democrats dearly next month.
Consequences:
1. Women who've been victims of sexual assault (like one of my daughters) can see that they aren't taken seriously by the Patriarchal Party. They just got a massive slap in the face.
2. Losing his temper the way Kavanaugh did is the very opposite of the definition of "judicial temperament." He failed his job interview yet was hired anyway, because:
3. Partisanship reared its ugly head. We can look forward to decades of a one-sided activist court. No longer SCOTUS but SCROTUS: Supreme Court Republicans Of The U.S.)
So be it. The equation: Politicizing the SC plus the deterioration of infrastructure brought about by the GOP's anti-government philosophy (the ASCE calculates a three trillion dollar backlog of dangerously deferred maintenance but Obama's modest $60B infrastructure package was blocked by the Rs) plus Trump's attacks on the free press plus his manic "Hillbilly Nuremberg Rallies" (as Bill Maher calls them) plus the blatant gerrymandering and voter suppression = what? A third world country.
Think about it. Does this not define a "banana republic"? Biased court, deteriorated infrastructure, free press under attack, mob rallies, and voter suppression?
Evidently you believe Susan Collins is a liar also. Hmmm, JB or the classy, intelligent articulate Sen. Collins?
Ever bother to consider that Jim may not think of Collins as a liar, but just disagrees with her conclusion, as do I?
I just replayed her speech to see what it was that's given you such a conservative chubby. Sure, she came off as intelligent and poised in her remarks, but I didn't hear anything to change my views of why Kavanaugh's nomination should be pulled and replaced with another candidate.
She spoke of meeting with previous Court nominees before their being appointed, regardless of the president who did the nominating. She mentioned Merrick Garland in her oration. While it's a fact that she had interviewed him when the great majority of her GOP colleagues refused to, I don't recall how it was she voted for his approval to the Court . . oh wait, that's right -he was never afforded the ability to sit before the Senate Judiciary Committee as McConnell, Grassley and pals shut that down because he was nominated by Obama, and prior to that nomination Garland's reputation among Senators on both sides of the aisle was practically stellar. But since he got the "Obama stink" on him he was suddenly a dangerous Liberal, activist judge. Due to that, Collins' concerns that liberal Senators and organizations being in opposition to any of Trump's nominees before even being named falls short for me.
Additionally, I still feel his opening remarks at last week's interview reveal someone who is too partisan for the position. Where it could be understandable to see his anger while answering some of the questions, he came out of the gate that way with his prepared statement he had before him in written form -he wasn't just winging it.
And he evidently lied to the Committee in his answers referring to terms used in his teenage calendar/diary. Mind you, he should have just admitted to what they actually referred to, adding that it was a stupid, immature way of thinking and behaving, and that maturity has caused him some regret for that mindset then, but he couldn't as that would fortify the allegations of sexual misconduct. The thing is, HE provided the calendar as evidence of his innocence without considering those terms had the potential to cause more problems for him than to help.
So he lied to the Senate Committee, and if I recall, that was Republicans' big bugaboo about the Bill Clinton sex scandal -not so much about the Oval Office bj, but more about his lying to the Senate.
-he was never afforded the ability to sit before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Had to stop there. One wrong all wrong. There is no such requirement. Let's see, a classy intelligent, articulate and well researched and supported speech by Sen. Collins or kevin? Call it what you want, you don't have near the experiences or wisdom to counter her arguments. As for the chubby, are you referencing your body type?
[ There is no such requirement. ] ...
I said ability, never said anything about requirement. Who's putting words in someone else's mouth now?
As for your question about "chubby" .. you are apparently so out of touch. And since you are finally resorting to your character flaw of disparaging those you disagree with, I'll quote one of your probable heroes, Ronald Reagan; "There you go again!"
Sorry Jim, but the behavior of the Democrats has been nothing short of despicable. Evil. THEY are the ones you should be furious with - trying to make a capital case out of a messed up woman who can't even remember where she was or when the actions she alleges took place.
Dr Ford is FAR more a victim of Diane Feinstein and the lawless Democrats than she is (or ever will be) of a Supreme Court Justice.
[ .. the behavior of the Democrats has been nothing short of despicable. ]
Really?? I guess we have completely polar opposite opinions. (See my response above, to Brandt, in regards to Republicans)
Oh, I forgot another factor in the equation. Page 1 of the Midlands section, about the Neo-Nazi convicted here in Nebraska, reminded me of the emergence of a fascist movement from the dark underbelly of American politics. We saw it "normalized" by Trump at Charlottesville, Secretary of Sate Madeleine Albright has written a book about it, and the 14 signposts are clear, as enumerated here: http://www.interglacial.com/pub/text/Umberto_Eco_-_Eternal_Fascism.html
Keep your eyes on the shiny objects while the important stuff passes you by. You are the best thing that the Repubs in this state have going.
