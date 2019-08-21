LINCOLN — State Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna announced plans Wednesday to run for the legislative seat he was appointed to fill last year.

Ricketts named La Grone, an attorney and small-business owner, to represent District 49 after former Sen. John Murante was elected state treasurer. The district encompasses Gretna and northwest Sarpy County.

La Grone is a registered Republican with endorsements from several party heavyweights. In the 2020 election, he will face Jen Day, the founder and owner of a west Omaha fitness facility, for the seat.

The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning senators are elected and serve without regard to party affiliation.

