LINCOLN — Jessica Flanagain, the campaign manager for Gov. Pete Ricketts’ 2018 re-election campaign, has taken a new job as a senior vice president at a nationwide political consulting company.
But Flanagain said her new position with Kansas City-based Axiom Strategies won’t change her role with the Ricketts campaign.
“My primary focus is Gov. Ricketts and his re-election,” she said Thursday. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the other professionals at Axiom, but my responsibilities and commitment to the governor’s re-election don’t change.”
As part of the change, Flanagain sold her one-woman Bright Strategies political consulting firm to Axiom, which has 10 offices across the country, from California to the East Coast. She did not disclose the purchase price but said she will continue to work out of Lincoln.
Besides running Ricketts’ campaigns over the past 12 years, Flanagain, a former executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, coordinated the 2015 campaign that put a referendum to restore the death penalty on the 2016 ballot and has done political consulting for Sen. Deb Fischer.
As Ricketts entered his second year as governor, he moved Flanagain, formerly Jessica Moenning, from a privately paid adviser to a taxpayer-paid special aide for external affairs. But she’s since returned to running her private firm.
Axiom bills itself as a “one-stop-shop” for political campaigns. Its founder, Jeff Roe, has been called “the next Karl Rove” and is known for his aggressive, digitally driven work for Republican candidates such as former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and Sen. Ted Cruz.
Ricketts has used the firm in past elections. In 2009, Ricketts was fined $750 for failing to file state financial reports on time for a political committee he formed whose primary expense was paying Axiom Strategies for a voter survey ahead of the 2006 campaign for U.S. Senate, a race Ricketts lost to then-Sen. Ben Nelson.
