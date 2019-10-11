Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon received campaign donations from one of the men indicted this week on charges of violating campaign finance law in connection with the president's pressure on Ukraine.

The World-Herald brought the donations to Bacon's attention. His campaign said as soon as the congressman "discovered the illegality of these donations," he donated that amount to two anti-sex trafficking charities.

The donations came from Igor Fruman, who was one of two men arrested Wednesday night on charges of violating campaign finance laws in connection with their efforts to funnel foreign money from Russia into President Donald Trump’s campaign. He and Lev Parnas were arrested at Dulles International Airport as they were boarding an international fight.

Associates of President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, left, and Igor Fruman were arrested Oct. 9 on campaign finance charges.

They are associates of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer.

The two Florida-based businessmen are also accused of involvement in efforts to oust the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed from her job by the Trump administration earlier this year. House Democrats are examining whether she was recalled because she opposed Giuliani’s efforts to put pressure on the Ukrainians to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The arrests have provided fodder for the push to impeach Trump and the House inquiry into his suggestion that Ukraine officials investigate Hunter Biden.

Bacon opposes the impeachment effort. He has said that although he does not agree with the president's actions, no law had been broken.

The president is not accused of wrongdoing in the indictment.

The document, unsealed Thursday, alleges that one of the ways Fruman obfuscated his contributions was to give them under the name "Igor Furman."

As "Furman," he gave two donations to Bacon in 2018: $217.43 on March 26 and $2,173.92 on June 12.

Bacon's campaign said the donations came through a joint fundraising committee called Protect the House, which allows donors to give to multiple candidates at once. In this case, donors could give to GOP incumbents in close races.

"These funds were not solicited," campaign spokesman Kyle Clark said in a statement. "And neither the Congressman nor any of his staff have met with Mr. Fruman or Mr. Parnas."

This article contains material from The Associated Press.

