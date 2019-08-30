Ben Sasse teaser (copy)

Sen. Ben Sasse has voted with President Donald Trump 85.4 percent of the time, but in the past two Congresses, only 13 Republicans have voted with Trump less.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has released its list of honorary chairs and there is one notable name missing.

It may not be surprising that one of Trump's most vocal Republican critics — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse — has not signed on as an honorary chair of his campaign.

But Sasse stands alone among Nebraska's all-GOP federal delegation. His fellow senator Deb Fischer, as well as Nebraska's three House members, Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith have all signed on as honorary state chairs. So have Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr.

Spokespeople for Sasse, the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign press office didn't immediately respond to questions about why Sasse isn't an honorary chair, so it's not clear whether he was invited to be one.

Heineman, who was an early supporter of Trump in 2016, said in an interview that he didn't know whether Sasse had been asked. 

"I got a call from the Trump regional political director," Heineman said. "It was a short conversation. I said yes."

Sasse has criticized Trump often since the businessman became the Republican nominee for president in 2016. Sasse called the election a "dumpster fire" and said he wouldn't support either Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton. Instead he said he would write in now-Vice President Mike Pence as his pick for president.

Last year he called one of the president's tariff hikes "dumb."

Sasse has voted with Trump 85.4 percent of the time, but in the past two Congresses only 13 Republicans have voted with Trump less. (For comparison, Fischer has voted with the president 91.5 percent of the time in the tally kept by fivethirtyeight.com.)

But in the past year or so, Sasse has been much less openly critical of Trump's policies.His spokesman also did not immediately respond to a question about whether the senator will support Trump's re-election in 2020.

Sasse, too, is up for re-election in 2020.

Still, his objection to Trump has drawn a primary challenger in Republican Matt Innis, who said Nebraska needs a senator who will support the president.

