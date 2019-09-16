20190917_new_palermo(2)

Vinny Palermo

Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo pleaded guilty Monday to failing to file federal income tax returns for three years, federal prosecutors say.

Palermo, 46, entered guilty pleas for willful failure to file income tax returns for 2012, 2013 and 2014, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha announced.

Palermo declined to comment Monday afternoon about the misdemeanors, saying he needed more time.

According to court documents, the income was related to Palermo’s business, Vinny’s Tree Service. Federal prosecutors alleged that he "willfully fail(ed)" to file tax returns after receiving gross income of $145,434 in calendar year 2012, $220,400 in 2013, and $129,612 in 2014, according to the formal charging document.

Palermo admitted in court that he failed to file the returns within the time required by law, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

 “Mr. Palermo should have been more aware of his own financial obligations,” said Karl Stiften, the special agent in charge of the IRS investigation. “This wasn’t an oversight or mistake.”

As part of the plea agreement, federal prosecutors agreed not to seek additional charges based on whether Palermo filed tax returns for 2015 and 2016.

Palermo could spend up to a year in federal prison on each of the three counts, along with fines of up to $100,000, along with a year of supervised release and a $25 special assessment.

Palermo agreed to pay restitution for $21,209 in taxes owed, according to the plea agreement.

“I failed to file my tax returns several years ago in a timely manner,” Palermo wrote in his petition for a plea agreement. “They have now been filed.”

City Attorney Paul Kratz declined to comment, as did Mayor Jean Stothert. Council President Chris Jerram, reached Monday afternoon, said he did not have any comment on Palermo’s case.

Palermo, who was elected to the City Council in 2017, previously served as a member of the Omaha Public Schools board. He won a tight, three-way primary for his South Omaha council seat, beating Jim Rogers by 45 votes.

He is a Democrat on the officially nonpartisan City Council. 

On the council, Palermo has sided often with organized labor and city employees and butted heads with Public Works, where he once worked. He has also sometimes backed Stothert, including on the recent vote to award the city’s next trash contract to FCC Environmental.

Palermo’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

