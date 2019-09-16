Metro area
La Vista man dies after his motorcycle runs into SUV
A 21-year-old man died Monday morning in Omaha after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV near 72nd Street and Western Avenue.
Connor J. Frillman of La Vista was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Omaha Police Department.
A preliminary investigation found that Frillman, who was wearing a helmet, was going north on 72nd Street at 7:10 a.m. when his 2015 Harley-Davidson ran a red light, said Lt. Jake Ritonya. The motorcycle collided with a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe that was turning south onto 72nd Street after being westbound on Western Avenue.
No one in the SUV required medical attention, police said. The incident remains under investigation. — Kevin Cole
Omaha area senators will talk property taxes Sept. 24
Five state senators from the Omaha area will speak and take questions about property taxes at an event next week.
The event is hosted by the Platte Institute think tank on Sept. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Omaha Firefighters Union Hall, 6005 Grover Street.
The bipartisan group of senators includes Democrats Mike McDonnell of Omaha and Sue Crawford of Bellevue; and Republicans Lou Ann Linehan, Brett Lindstrom and John McCollister of Omaha.
The Revenue Committee advanced a property tax relief proposal earlier this year, but it stalled. The Platte Institute’s CEO, Jim Vokal, noted that lawmakers face a short, 60-day session starting in January and a petition drive seeking to put a constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot. — Roseann Moring
Nebraska
Rural Scottsbluff man dies in ATV crash on county road
A 78-year-old man died Sunday when the ATV he was riding flipped over near his home about 4 miles east of Scottsbluff.
Jackie “Jack” Prickett of rural Scottsbluff was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place on County Road G, east of County Road 25.
Investigators determined that Prickett was traveling east on County Road G when the ATV left the roadway. The ATV came back onto the road before flipping over and landing on him.
A family friend discovered the crash shortly after 8 p.m. and was able to lift the ATV off Prickett. The friend called for emergency personnel and started CPR. — Kevin Cole
