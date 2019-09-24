LINCOLN — State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln says she is weighing a congressional challenge to eight-term U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Bolz, a 40-year-old Democrat, has represented a south Lincoln legislative district for the past seven years but is barred from seeking re-election to her District 29 seat because of term limits. She said Monday that she plans to decide soon whether to enter the 2020 race.

If she runs, it would be the most formidable challenger to Fortenberry, a 58-year-old Republican from Lincoln, in several years.

In the Nebraska Legislature, Bolz is vice chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee and is known for her work on health and human services issues and workforce development. She is a native of Palmyra, Nebraska, and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree from the University of Michigan.

The 1st Congressional District includes most of eastern Nebraska, excluding Douglas County and Sarpy County west of Bellevue. Besides Bellevue, District 1 includes the cities of Lincoln, Nebraska City, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk. 

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.

1 of 50

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription