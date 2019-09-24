Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
LINCOLN — State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln says she is weighing a congressional challenge to eight-term U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Bolz, a 40-year-old Democrat, has represented a south Lincoln legislative district for the past seven years but is barred from seeking re-election to her District 29 seat because of term limits. She said Monday that she plans to decide soon whether to enter the 2020 race.
If she runs, it would be the most formidable challenger to Fortenberry, a 58-year-old Republican from Lincoln, in several years.
In the Nebraska Legislature, Bolz is vice chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee and is known for her work on health and human services issues and workforce development. She is a native of Palmyra, Nebraska, and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree from the University of Michigan.
The 1st Congressional District includes most of eastern Nebraska, excluding Douglas County and Sarpy County west of Bellevue. Besides Bellevue, District 1 includes the cities of Lincoln, Nebraska City, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk.
It is time for a change. We do not need Trump lickspittles in congress nor do we need an individual more concerned about keeping his perfect coiffure perfect and ensuring his lip service is believable.
