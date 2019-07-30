Don Bacon with mic teaser

Rep Don Bacon, R-Neb., is hosting another town hall for constituents.

He will hear questions from people who live in his district — Douglas County and western Sarpy County — at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Fire Barn Sports Bar & Grill at 2523 River Road Drive in Waterloo.

Here’s the format of Bacon’s town halls: Audience members submit questions on slips of paper, Bacon asks local leaders to draw questions and then the audience member is allowed a follow-up question.

