Facebook said Tuesday that it had discovered a coordinated disinformation operation on its platform involving 32 false pages and profiles engaging in divisive messaging ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, fewer than 100 days from now.
The social media company said it couldn’t tie the activity to Russia, which interfered on its platform before the 2016 presidential election. But Facebook said the profiles shared a pattern of behavior with the previous Russian disinformation campaign, which was led by a group called the Internet Research Agency.
A spokesman for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Facebook had informed his office “that a limited group of Russian actors has attempted to spread disinformation using its platform and that the affected groups are affiliated with the political left.”
One congressional aide briefed by Facebook said there’s no evidence that specific political candidates were targeted but that pages and accounts sought to spread politically divisive content around social issues.
“It’s clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past,” Facebook said in a post. “We believe this could be partly due to changes we’ve made over the last year to make this kind of abuse much harder.
“We face determined, well-funded adversaries who will never give up and are constantly changing tactics.”
In particular, the pages promoted an event pegged as a counterprotest to a far-right march coming soon in Washington, D.C. Facebook officials said they decided to publicize the disinformation, even though it is in the early stages of an investigation, because the rally was approaching.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in response to Facebook’s announcement: “We know that Russia is coming back in 2018, 2020 and beyond. Americans in Washington and in Silicon Valley have work to do.”
Facebook said it identified the 32 pages on Facebook and Instagram two weeks ago and has removed them. At least 290,000 people followed one of the accounts. The most followed Facebook pages had names such as “Aztlan Warriors,” “Black Elevation,” “Mindful Being” and “Resisters.”
Before the 2016 election, Russian operatives spread false messages using hundreds of accounts, reaching over 100 million Americans.
Also Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said the U.S. is still having difficulty protecting critical infrastructure from cyberattacks, calling for greater data sharing across government and the private sector to combat hacking.
She acknowledged that U.S. spy agencies were correct that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. “It was the Russians,” Nielsen said at a cybersecurity event in New York.
This report includes material from Bloomberg News and the Associated Press.
