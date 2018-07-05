WASHINGTON — Scott Pruitt, the embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief, is leaving the agency, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.
Trump said Pruitt had done “an outstanding job” and he was accepting his resignation.
Trump said Pruitt’s deputy, Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, would assume control Monday as acting administrator. Wheeler is considered likely to continue Pruitt’s efforts to roll back environmental protections.
“I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda,” Trump wrote. “We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!”
The departure of Pruitt ends a tumultuous chapter of the Trump administration that puzzled even some of the president’s staunchest supporters.
The EPA chief has been a political liability for the White House for months, drawing the attention of federal investigators with his spending of taxpayer money and the use of his position to help his family.
Pruitt leaves the post the target of more than a dozen official probes.
The controversies span from Pruitt’s deal with the wife of a top energy lobbyist for deeply discounted housing, huge raises he gave friends against the instructions of the White House and his penchant for flying first class. Pruitt used his office to try to secure his wife a Chick-fil-A franchise and also enlisted aides to try to help her land lucrative work elsewhere. He had a $43,000 phone booth installed in his office.
Though Trump initially backed Pruitt and prominent conservatives had lobbied to keep him in place, the controversies eventually made Pruitt too much of a liability for the administration.
Pruitt has been seen by conservatives as among Trump’s most effective Cabinet members, aggressively dismantling clean water and air rules, working from the inside to weaken the agency’s authority and rolling back the Obama-era climate action loathed by fossil fuel companies.
But even among Trump’s political base, Pruitt’s policies weren’t universally loved. He had upset farmers who argued that his actions hammered demand for ethanol, hurting both ethanol and corn prices.
Pruitt was eager to see some rules of the Obama era scrapped. He battled the aggressive fuel economy standards championed by California and the federal Clean Power Plan aimed at reducing electricity plant emissions.
The appointment of Wheeler as acting head suggests the Pruitt agenda will endure. As a lobbyist, Wheeler represented energy and mining companies. He had served as senior aide to Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., who has denied the effects of human-caused climate change.
Wheeler could serve more than a year in an acting role. A Senate vote would be required if he is nominated to lead the agency permanently.
Pruitt, a climate change skeptic, often was unabashedly at odds with his own agency, alleging activist bureaucrats were manufacturing controversy to thwart his deregulation push.
Still, in his short time at the EPA, Pruitt managed to do more to undermine environmental protection work of its career scientists, analysts and enforcement officers than any other leader of the agency since the early days of the Reagan administration.
But concern about Pruitt’s ethics issues ultimately reached the White House, where Trump advisers worried his spending habits and management undermined Trump’s vow to “drain the swamp” of government waste and corruption. Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, a Trump ally, said in June that Pruitt “is about as swampy as you get.”
Iowa’s other GOP senator, Chuck Grassley, praised Trump’s decision to let Pruitt go. “Administrator Pruitt’s ethical scandals and his undermining of the President’s commitment to biofuels and Midwest farmers were distracting from the agency’s otherwise strong progress to free the nation of burdensome and harmful government regulations,’’ Grassley said.
This report includes material from the Washington Post.
(1) comment
It is good to see him go! Not only did he abuse his power but he appeared to be only concerned with harming on our natural resources. Had to go, needed to go, glad he is gone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.