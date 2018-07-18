Republican Rep. Don Bacon has gotten the support of two more labor unions in his bid for re-election — including one that endorsed both Bacon and his opponent in the primary.
Bacon said he’d gotten support from the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) in Nebraska and the Transportation Communications Union/International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (TCU/IAM).
SMART’s Nebraska legislative director, Bob Borgeson, said the group likes Bacon’s support of a bill that would require two workers to be present on any freight train for safety reasons.
Bacon said in a statement, “My grandfather worked in the railroad industry for nearly 40 years and he was appreciative of the union’s support when he was injured in an accident.”
SMART endorsed Bacon in 2016 and in this year’s primary.
The group also endorsed Kara Eastman in the Democratic primary. She won and will face Bacon for the 2nd District House seat in the Nov. 6 general election.
In a statement, Eastman’s campaign said: “Kara is proud to have had the support of SMART in the primary and was aware that they would support Congressman Bacon in the general election due to his work on the two-person crew safety legislation. Kara looks forward to having the support of SMART again.”
Bacon has also been endorsed by two other unions: the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters and the Omaha Police Officers Association.
