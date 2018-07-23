National Democrats have named Iowa's 3rd Congressional District a top fundraising target to swing from red to blue. The Cook Political Report recently reclassified the race from "Leans Republican" to "Toss up."
One reason is polling, which shows Democrat Cindy Axne gaining on U.S. Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, to represent the district that stretches from Des Moines to Council Bluffs.
Another is the stakes: Voters in Glenwood and Malvern might decide which party controls the House of Representatives.
Young retains a lead in traditional fundraising. He had $1.4 million in cash on hand after fielding no serious primary challenger. Axne had $470,000 after a three-way race. But outside fundraising for the fall is now in overdrive.
Each candidate already can count on reservations of television advertising time worth more than $1 million for the fall campaign, including recent reservations by the political action committee for House Democrats.
Outside observers expected a hotly contested race based on demographics alone. Registrations in the 16-county 3rd District now line up roughly a third Democrat, a third Republican and a third independents or other.
Axne's campaign says outside evaluations of the race reflect her belief that she can win, that voters are "ready for a voice that will actually fight for affordable health care and a tax bill that works for everyone."
Young has said Iowa voters know him and realize that he makes individual judgments based on their best interests, citing his vote for a tax cut package he says has spurred the economy and his defense of agricultural trade in a new era of tariffs.
Axne, a consultant, spent a decade in state government, including as an environmental regulator. Young, a former chief of staff to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was elected to Congress in 2014.
