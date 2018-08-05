Voters will decide two contested seats on the Sarpy County Board in November.
In the District 2 race, two familiar faces are vying for a seat being vacated by County Board member Jim Thompson. David Klug, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District chairman, is battling Ben Justman, the executive director of the Sarpy County Museum, to represent a district that includes northwestern portions of La Vista and Papillion.
Klug said he wants to use his experience in process improvement work to improve the quality of the county’s services while lowering the cost, particularly as the county grapples with rapid growth.
“I’m bringing the continuous improvement mindset to the county,” he said. “I want to bring my business expertise to the table.”
He wants to use his skills as the county grapples with serving more people as well as completing some major, pricey projects, like bringing sewer service to the southern portion of the county.
A ridgeline cutting roughly east to west across the county means the southern portion of Sarpy is mostly without sewer infrastructure. Last year, the county and the five Sarpy cities joined forces to create a wastewater agency to oversee the effort.
That estimated $220 million project should be financed in a way so that those benefiting from it most are the ones footing most of the bill, he said.
He also said he wants to ensure fair taxation across Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Last year, the Sarpy County Board considered asking property Assessor Dan Pittman to lower Sarpy’s valuation target to match Douglas County’s, which was at 93 percent of market value. Sarpy’s is at 96 percent. The move was opposed by school districts, cities and sanitary and improvement districts, so the idea was abandoned.
“Equalizing that is incredibly important in my mind,” Klug said.
Justman, 33, said he will bring his expertise as a historian to the board. He’s familiar with the last 150 years of county history, and now things are changing rapidly, he said. “With my unique background, I want to make sure the next 150 years go well as well,” he said.
Justman said he wants to ensure that the county has smart, sustainable economic growth that is well-managed, and that means making sure infrastructure and social services are in place to serve the community. Expanding sewer service is a priority for him as well, he said. And he wants to be a good steward of taxpayer money.
“I’m a property owner who pays taxes and realizes the expense of that,” he said, “but also that it does serve a positive good for the community.”
Justman moved to Sarpy County in 2010, when he took the job at the museum. Since then, he’s worked with the county, cities, libraries and schools to preserve the county’s history and inform its residents. That cooperation will be key moving forward, he said.
“It’s going to take the county and all the Sarpy cities to collaborate together,” he said.
In District 5, which encompasses Gretna and Springfield, newcomer and Democrat Dennis Tresca is challenging longtime local politician Jim Warren, a Republican.
Warren, 65, who’s running for his third term on the board, said he wants to continue his work on the sewer service expansion. Warren was part of the creation of the wastewater agency last year.
“To me, that’s one of the biggest things to help Sarpy go forward into the next generation,” he said.
Other priorities of Warren’s include building a new jail and more roads as well as providing better mental health services. And he said he wants the board to continue to lobby the state to keep taxing structures fair across county lines.
Warren has also served as Gretna’s mayor and a City Council member there.
“When I look at what’s going on in the county, the challenges there, I think I have the right tools to bring to it,” he said.
Newcomer Dennis Tresca, 41, an Air Force veteran, said his desire to get involved in the community motivated him to run for the seat.
“I got out of the Air Force, and you kind of miss that job satisfaction ... feeling like I’m involved in something bigger than the job itself,” he said.
Tresca said rather than coming into office with an agenda of his own, he wants to enter armed with the concerns and priorities of those he will represent. Some of those issues, he said, are fair taxation as well as the annexation battles the county and its cities have found themselves entrenched in over the years, notably Sarpy’s ongoing lawsuit challenging a Gretna annexation.
He said his leadership experience in the Air Force and now at his civilian job at NTT Security put him in a position to succeed in office. He’s accustomed to working under pressure and working with people with different ideas.
“I served my country, but now I’m ready to serve my community,” he said.
