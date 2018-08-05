+3

David Klug Age: 41 Party: Republican Occupation: Senior performance improvement coordinator at Ortho Nebraska Home: La Vista Public offices held: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board since 2007 Education: Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha; bachelor’s degree in political science from UNO Family: Married Faith: Lutheran Website: www.votedavidklug.com What is your top priority? The South Sarpy Sewer Project — that is definitely the top priority. Setting up the infrastructure for intelligent and manageable growth within the county. I want to make sure that we work with the cities and the (Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency) to help prioritize accordingly, so the county and cities within it can continue to grow.

Ben Justman Age: 33 Party: Democratic Occupation: Executive director of the Sarpy County Museum; history instructor at Iowa Western Community College Home: Papillion Public offices held: None Military service: None Education: Master’s degree in history from Western Illinois University; bachelor’s degree in history from Central College in Pella, Iowa Family: Single Website: www.justmanforsarpy.com What is your top priority? The top priority is to ensure that the quality of life remains high in Sarpy County as the area continues to grow with the development of the South Sarpy Sewer Project. The county’s future should include sustainable economic growth with a collaborative and responsible government that will continue to offer effective public services. I am committed to building a prosperous future for the county and its communities. It’s a special place, and I intend to keep it that way.

Jim Warren Age: 65 Party: Republican Occupation: Missions pastor at Journey Church Home: Gretna Public offices held: Sarpy County Board, 2010 to present; Gretna mayor, 1992-2004; Gretna City Council, 1990-1992 Military service: None Education: Bachelor’s degree in theology from Toccoa Falls College Family: Married with three children and four grandchildren Faith: Christian Website: WarrenForSarpy.com What is your top priority? I will continue to work for the residents of Sarpy County. In my more than 20 years of service as an elected official, I have become known as a common-sense, hardworking, conservative elected official. My leadership has been proven, tested and trusted. I have developed a skill set unique to the growth of Sarpy County. I will continue to work to see the south Sarpy sewer become a reality. I will lead in the building of roads and infrastructure for our growing county. I am committed to build a corrections facility that also addresses the growing mental health needs of our county.

Dennis Tresca Age: 41 Party: Democratic Occupation: Manager at NTT Security Home: Gretna Public offices held: None Military service: Retired as a captain after 18 years in the U.S. Air Force Education: Master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Southern University; bachelor’s degree in computer science from Troy University Family: Married with three children Website: dennistresca.com What is your top priority? As a firm believer and practitioner in servant leadership, my top priority is to truly represent the people of western Sarpy County. Whether it be fair taxation, avoiding annexation lawsuits or snow removal in the county, I will make the community’s top priority my own if elected. An elected official’s responsibility should never be to push his or her own agenda but to be a voice of the community the role represents.