Democratic candidate Jane Raybould raised more than $500,000 from April 1 to June 30 for her race against U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska.

That leaves her with $480,000 in cash on hand heading into a fall campaign in which Fischer starts with built-in advantages in name ID and support.

Raybould’s campaign says she expects to have enough money to compete. Her campaign manager, Hilary Nachem, said many Raybould donors have given in smaller amounts and can be tapped again to give as needed.

Fischer, as incumbents usually do, outraised her opponent in the year’s second quarter, gathering $722,000. Fischer heads into the fall with $2.75 million in cash on hand, her campaign says.

Libertarian candidate Jim Schultz said he had not yet raised or spent more than the $5,000 threshold to require filing federal fundraising documents.

Campaign finance filings are due Sunday at the Federal Election Commission.

Raybould on Friday repeated criticisms that much of Fischer’s support comes from political action committees, while hers comes from more than 11,000 donors.

Fischer’s campaign did not offer a comment.

