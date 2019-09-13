Lisa Fricke has announced that she will run for reelection to the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Fricke, a Democrat, represents District 2, which includes most of Sarpy County and a portion of south-central Douglas County.

A Bellevue East High School and Wayne State graduate, Fricke was first elected to the board in November 2016.

She defeated then-incumbent Republican Glen Flint, an appointee of then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

Fricke said Friday that if reelected, a key priority will be working on a board review of Rule 10, which spells out the requirements Nebraska schools must meet for accreditation.

She wants to look at giving schools flexibility to meet their students' needs in the future.

"We just need to revisit to make sure we're fitting the needs of all students across the entire state," Fricke said.

Other priorities, she said, would be advocating for quality early childhood education and ensuring availability of mental health resources.

Fricke taught in Nebraska public schools for 36 years.

